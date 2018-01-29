New and returning Soulcalibur 6 characters revealed in latest trailer

Soulcalibur 6 is the first in the series to come to PC, and as with all fighting games, we must now embark on a slow reveal of the roster in the run-up to launch. Namco Bandai has confirmed that Nightmare, Kilik and Xianghua are returning in the sixth instalment (or seventh, counting Soul Blade on PSone), while introducing a new character called Grøh, the eyepatched 'agent in black'. Check out the trailer above to see all four of them in action.

Since I don't have an 'ø' key on my keyboard, Grøh's already my least favourite fighter, but his hair changes colour without the eyepatch, which is neat. These fighters join the already announced Sophitia and Mitsurugi, and I'm sure many more are to come—Soulcalibur 5 had 28 playable characters.

Andy sampled Soulcalibur 6 back in December, and found the game felt like the series as he remembered it—albeit with a few additions to help new players get on-board. Expect Soulcalibur 6 later this year.