Neverwinter goes live in exactly two weeks, followed by a free expansion this summer

You can play Neverwinter right now, but that doesn't mean it's launched yet, because *puts on old man hat* everything about games today is confusing as hell. Also: it's still in open beta, at least for another fortnight. That comes to an end on June 20th, when Neverwinter will officially be born into the world, accompanied by the free, and oddly named, 'Gauntlgrym' content for level 60 players. While I try to pronounce it, have a gander at this Gauntlgameplay video.

If you were worried about losing your character, don't be: beta progress will carry over to the launched game. It's also been announced that, later this summer, Neverwinter will be given its first free expansion in the form of Fury of the Feywild, which is a difficult name to take seriously. As IGN put it, the expansion concerns "an attempt by Fomorian Giants to seize the Elven city of Sharandar". And why shouldn't they at least try? Good on those Fomorians, I say.