Neverwinter: Fury of the Feywild now live, adds new zone, races, unicorns

Neverwinter's Fey aren't just wild, they're furious . Though I'm not sure why: they get to ride unicorns and have ridiculous fairy pets and everything, in this very first expansion to Cryptic Studios' free-to-play MMORPG. Fury of the Feywild adds playable Moon and Sun Elves to the game; it also adds a new zone, items and enemies and so on, though you'll have to part with your hard-earned real-world gold for some of it. Silly names and gorgeous vistas await in the launch trailer.

I like this narrator a lot better than the old one , though I'm slightly in awe at their old-timey cheesiness in either case. If you're unsure whether to try Neverwinter, well, it's free-to-play, so it shouldn't hurt too much to have a go. We were particularly impressed by the game's Foundry editing/modding tools in our review .

Ta, RPS .