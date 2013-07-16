Neverwinter's Fury of the Feywild release date announced

The first expansion for Cryptic Studios' free to play MMORPG Neverwinter has already been explained in depth , and now we've got a date for when players will be able to jump into the troll-filled lands of the Sun and Moon Elves. Fury of the Feywild is planned to go live on August 22nd, and will bring additional weapons, items, enemies and rewards to the new zone.

While the Feywild expansion will be free, two purchasable packs will give players access to bonuses, mounts, a new race and a companion. Let's just hope the developers don't spoil this announcement by making the 'Sylph' sidekick a cynically absurd caricature of sexuality designed to make a subset of feckless male players reach into their pocket. Er, for money.

Oh, seriously guys? Let's now hope the game doesn't have any snowy climates to deal with. And that its makers are fine with alienating the hopefully large portion of its audience who'd be in danger of serious injury from the extreme eye-rolling this should cause.