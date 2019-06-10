Need For Speed composer Saki Kaskas' final work to be released posthumously

Saki Kaskas, who composed the scores for the first five Need For Speed games as well contributing music to Mass Effect 2 (the Afterlife club theme was his), tragically died of an overdose in 2016. At the time he was working on an album of his own called Theodosius, described as "covering musical styles from pop, funk, classical and jazz to the heavy rock guitar he was famous for on many EA Sports titles". Now, a fellow videogame composer is about to complete that project.

Jeff van Dyck, who composed the scores for the early Total War games and was audio lead on Alien: Isolation, brought together a team of musicians to complete Kaskas' work.

"It has been an emotional journey working on the album," van Dyck says, "somewhat confronting listening to recordings of him playing, as if he's still here. I guess this is how I've chosen to process his passing."

The posthumous album will be released on June 28, with a launch event in Vancouver, after which it will be available via various digital music services.