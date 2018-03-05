Nature adventure Way to the Woods dazzles in new trailer

Way to the Woods is an incredibly pretty game about not one, but two deer—a mother and her fawn, to be precise. Developer Anthony Tan has been working on it for around three years, and finally released its official announcement trailer today.

"Two deer in a strange, abandoned world without humans must find their way home," the game's official description reads. "Find food, shelter, safety and answers on your way to the woods."

As Eurogamer reports, Way to the Woods first emerged in 2015, when Tan was just 16. Tan says his primary inspirations were Studio Ghibli films like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, as well as games like The Last of Us and Journey. Not long after its reveal, Tan and his studio Happy Bee found a publishing partner in Team17, the publisher behind Beyond Eyes and My Time at Portia.

Way to the Woods will release in early 2019.