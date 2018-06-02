Murderous Pursuits gets party system, update roadmap, and two-for-one weekend deal

I was really looking forward to Murderous Pursuits, the PvP assassination game about trying to blend in with a crowd of NPCs. It's the spiritual successor to The Ship, which I loved, and shares some of the same developers. But unfortunately, as Philippa found out, there simply aren't enough people playing it for it to be fun, and the £17.99/$20 price tag is steep for the amount of game you get.

Developer Blazing Griffin has its work cut out to boost that player base, and post-release patches will have to do some heavy lifting. The latest is a big one, adding parties that you can form with up to seven friends to queue for games, a ranking system that rewards you for kills, and character skins to unlock.

Also, if you buy the game at Green Man Gaming this weekend you'll get a free extra copy to give to a friend, which might help pad the player count.

The developers released a road map last month laying out the future updates, which you can view below. Essentially, the plan is to add new levels, game modes, abilities and paid-for characters over the next few months.

The latest patch—the full notes of which can be found here—also fixes a host of bugs.