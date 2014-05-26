Murdered: Soul Suspect will let you possess cats, and other things we learned from the latest trailer

I've seen a lot of trailers for Murdered: Soul Suspect in my time, and I remain cautiously optimistic about Airtight Games' ghostly detective drama, despite the fact that its deceased cop hero looks like a particularly unpleasant spectre to be inhabiting for the length of a game. This latest video is a good one, explaining neatly what the game involves, how Ronan O'Connor came to lose his life (but not how he came by such an awful name), and revealing a few of the neat tricks Ghost Cop will be able to pull off throughout the game. You probably shouldn't watch it if you want to go in cold, but it may put Murdered on your radar if you've been shrugging it off until now. I don't know how to resolve this dilemma, but I do know how to embed videos into website posts. Stick around to see this skill in action.

New things we've learned from the above video: Ronan can possess cats (I'm not sure what tactical advantage this will bring him), Ronan can't pass through 'dusk objects' - wibbly-wobbly obstacles that stop him taking his ghostly butt wherever he pleases. Ghost Cop can be killed, however, by having his soul devoured by hungry, hungry demons. Man, the afterlife must be like an all-you-can-eat buffet for those guys.

Murdered: Soul Suspect is out June 3rd. Have you got the pun in the title yet?

