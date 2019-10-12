Multiplayer-focused Cyberpunk game a possibility, says senior CD Projekt Red developer

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

We know that Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually have multiplayer—but if CD Projekt Red's Krakow office head John Mamais gets his way, it won't be the last time players jump into the Cyberpunk universe with their friends. He told GameSpot that the possibility of a multiplayer-focused game in the universe remains open, adding that he's hoping to make more Cyberpunk games in future.

When asked about multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077, Mamais said CD Projekt Red now has the capacity to work on more than one game at a time, and listed a multiplayer-focused Witcher game or a completely new IP as other future possibilities.

"We'll see how well Cyberpunk does. It's not for me to say what they'll be. I can tell you what I hope they'll be. I like Cyberpunk, I'd like to keep making Cyberpunk games. I also like The Witcher, I'd like to keep making Witcher-type games. It could be anything. Some new IP or some licensed IP. Who knows? It's not decided yet."

Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer won't arrive until the singleplayer content is finished, the developer said last month. In July, it said that it wasn't currently working on multiple Cyberpunk games.