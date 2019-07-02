CD Projekt says it's not actually working on multiple Cyberpunk games

CD Projekt says that despite what you may have read today on the internet, it is not currently working on multiple Cyberpunk games.

The report emerged from Polish site Bankier.pl, which quoted CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński as saying, "We're working on three Cyberpunk things—over the main game and over two more." But the quote came via Google Translate, and as you can see things were a little bit mangled coming out the other end, which led to confusion.

"We currently have a total of five teams working on a number of projects, with three focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077. These include CD Projekt Red Warsaw and Kraków, who are handling the main game, as well as the Wrocław studio, where around 40 industry specialists are engaged in technology R&D," a CD Projekt rep said in an email.

"A separate, dedicated team at the Warsaw studio is handling the development of Gwent. The final team is Spokko, which is currently working on a yet unannounced mobile project."

CD Projekt has also previously expressed an interest in major, Witcher 3-style expansions for Cyberpunk 2077, which will presumably extend the overall development effort on the game even further out. So while a Cyber-sequel is virtually assured, reports that the wheels are already turning on it appear to be off-base.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on on April 16, 2020. The first hit single, Chippin' In, is out now.