MSI's RTX 2070 Super is £450 on Amazon, its lowest price ever

If you're on the lookout for a new graphics card or want to upgrade to something a bit flashier in 2020, this RTX 2070 Super is on sale at Amazon for £450. That's the cheapest we've seen it and while the blurb boasts a saving of £80, the historic price points towards £40 as a more accurate figure.

It's also worth noting that it's not in stock until this weekend—January 25, at the time of writing—but you can place your order now. And judging by the low price, you might want to act sooner rather than later to avoid the disappointment of it going out of stock.

With 8GB of GDDR6 memory, an 1800MHz boost clock speed, and real-time ray tracing, the MSI RTX 2070 Super is a great option if you're looking to upgrade from the 900 series or can't quite justify the expense of an RTX 2080. It's powerful enough to handle some games at 4K, too, making this a good choice if you're thinking of pairing it up with a crisp 4K monitor.

The Super editions of the RTX 20-series, released in 2019, offer faster versions of their respective base editions. Providing you have the CPU to support it, we certainly think it's worth the investment, coming in at number four on our list of the best graphics cards.