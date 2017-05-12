MSI Z270 motherboard comes with a free keyboard and Ghost Recon Wildlands

Choosing a new motherboard can be tricky business, because there's a lot of confusing terminology and it's not always clear exactly what you need. Intel's Z270 chipset will support Skylake and Kaby Lake CPUs, and have brought a wave of new features like multiple 32GB M.2 slots, more PCIe lanes, and they're even starting to be more stylish and snazzy, if you're into that sort of thing.

Right now at Novatech, you can get an MSI Z270 Gaming M5 motherboard for £180. This isn't the best price on the Internet, however the deal becomes much better when you notice the motherboard also comes with a free MSI GK-701 mechanical keyboard, a free copy of Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition, and £25 cashback taking the price down to £155. If you're not looking for all the extra stuff, you're better off getting the same motherboard from eBuyer for £174, which goes down to about £150 after the cashback offer.

Currently MSI is running a promotion offering up to £94 cashback on selected motherboards, as well as the free copy of Wildlands, which you can find out how to redeem here. As for the keyboard in the deal, it's mechanical with Cherry MX brown tactile switches with a red backlight. If you need a new keyboard and a new game to play, this becomes a very enticing deal.

