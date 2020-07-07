MSI CEO Charles Chiang has died at the age of 56. According to Taiwanese news outlet Liberty Times, Chiang fell from the seventh floor of a building in Taipei's Zhonghe District, after which he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other details about the circumstances have been made available.

"Earlier today, MSI GM and CEO Charles Chiang passed away," an MSI spokesperson told Tom's Hardware. "Having been a part of the company for more than 20 years, he made outstanding contributions and was admired by his colleagues. Mr. Chiang was a respected leader in the MSI family, and helped pave the way for the brand’s success. We are all deeply saddened by the news, and are mourning the loss of Mr. Chiang. He will be deeply missed by the entire team."

Chiang joined MSI in 1999 as Vice President of Engineering. In 2010 he became general manager of the company's Desktop Platform Business Division, before moving into the CEO role in January 2019.

Micro-Star International, better known as MSI, was founded in 1986. Originally specialising in motherboards and GPUs, it nowadays produces PCs, laptops, monitors and other peripherals and hardware.