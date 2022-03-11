Motherlode of new AMD Ryzen CPUs could be on the way according to retailers

Audio player loading…

AMD is set to release its first 3D-cache stacked chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, this April but rumours are growing that this chip won't be released on its own. A slew of new Ryzen chips right the way across the performance stack will be hitting at around the same time, it's now reported.

Initial suggestions were that we'd see a Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5500, both aimed at the budget end of the spectrum, to try and compete with Intel's more affordable offerings, but now there are signs that more chips are on the way.

New rumours (via WCCFTech) have a total of 10 chips slated for the same April launch window, using a range of underlying technologies. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the only Zen 3 Vermeer-X chip, but this is being joined by new processors using the original Vermeer architecture with Cezanne also down to make an appearance along with Zen 2 Renoir-X chips.

Chip Architecture Cores/Threads Base / Boost Clock TDP MSRP Ryzen 7 5800X3D Zen 3 Vermeer-X 8 / 16 3.4 / 4.5GHz 105W $449 Ryzen 7 5700X Zen 3 Vermeer 8 / 16 3.4 / 4.6GHz 65W $299 Ryzen 7 5700 Zen 3 Cezanne 8 / 16 Unknown 65W Unknown Ryzen 5 5600 Zen 3 Vermeer 6 / 12 3.5 / 4.4GHz 65W $199 Ryzen 5 5500 Zen 3 Cezanne 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2GHz 65W $159 Ryzen 3 5100 Zen 3 Cezanne 4 / 8 Unknown 65W Unknown Ryzen 7 4700 Zen 2 Renoir-X 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4GHz 65W Unknown Ryzen 5 4500 Zen 2 Renoir-X 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.1GHz 65W Unknown Ryzen 3 4100 Zen 2 Renoir-X 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.0GHz 65W Unknown

The Ryzen 7 5700X was notable for its absence from the original Zen 3 launch lineup, particularly as the Ryzen 7 5800X was simply too expensive at $449, although we have seen prices drop for this chip recently. A Ryzen 7 5700X for a rumoured $299 would be a more appealing option. The other chip of note here is the Ryzen 5 5600, which is a six-core, 12-thread Zen 3 CPU with a 4.4GHz boost for $199.

Those Zen 2 Ryzen 4000-series chips are intriguing for a different reason: they are essentially the 4000G APUs, but with the integrated Vega graphics portion of the chips fused off and some tweaks to the frequencies. These would only really be of interest if the pricing was very low though, as the underlying technology is getting on and doesn't really compare well to AMD's own Zen 3 offerings.

All this appears to have been confirmed by several french retailers listing these chips ahead of any official announcement, along with pricing information too. The website 2Compute for instance (via @momomo_us) lists nine different chips, with prices ranging from €120 (about $130) all the way up to €518 (about $570) for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Those prices don't quite line up with the rumoured MSRPs, but they aren't far off. The link takes you to a list of all the CPUs carried by the retailer, but you'll find a block of the new chips all listed under the Ryzen 5 1400.

So while you should always take rumours of new releases with a pinch of salt, seeing these listed on a retailer does add weight to them. You'll need that seasoning for the pricing though because as we've seen in the past, early pricing can adjust after the chips are confirmed. Still, if these are roughly in the right ballpark, then it does look like AMD is about to bring some competition to Intel at the value end of the spectrum. And about time too.

This could be viewed as the last great hurrah of the AM4 platform, as AMD is due to make the leap to AM5 for Zen 4 later this year. If you're still rocking an AM4 motherboard though, this does potentially give you options to bring your machine back up to date without needing to invest in a new motherboard, new CPU, and new RAM.