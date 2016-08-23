Mortal Kombat XL could be coming to PC after all

“It’s batshit, obviously, but so lovingly executed that I was swept along regardless,” said Matt Elliott in his review of Mortal Kombat X last year—a game he seemed to enjoy overall, although “marred by a wobbly port to PC.”

Perhaps the writing was on the wall, then, when the game’s second expansion—the Kombat Pack 2 DLC—and its all-inclusive edition, Mortal Kombat XL, were rather strangely made console exclusives. Seven months on, though, and it seems the latter could be heading to PC after all.

At the end of last month, Mortal Kombat’s co-creator Ed Boon held a Twitter poll which returned over 10,000 votes—48 percent of which asked for MKXL to feature on PC. “Over 10,000 of you voted,” said Boon. “Looks like you guys really want a PC MKXL and some character love/buffs! We hear ya!”

Earlier today, Boon then tweeted this:

Maybe we should Karry eXtra Long People who Care? pic.twitter.com/rvq6spBojzAugust 22, 2016

As Andy reported at the time, NetherRealm and Warner’s move to drop PC support after launching the first Kombat Pack add-on and the base game was a strange decision. According to Steam Spy, over half a million people play Mortal Kombat X on Steam and while user reviews are mixed, a Change.org petition that asks the publisher and developer to “Give PC Mortal Kombat X a Chance” has garnered 11,723 supporters since January.

It may have taken several months, but it seems like NetherRealm and Warner might now be doing just that.