Mortal Kombat X PAX gameplay is ten minutes of unrelenting violence

Are you ready for an even more photorealistic Mortal Kombat game? I'm not sure I am. The below gameplay video is ten minutes of Mortal Kombat X gameplay footage captured from a PAX Prime stream. It shows Scorpion and Sub Zero having a very serious argument. Skulls are snapped from spines and, well, other stuff happens, but I couldn't bring myself to watch.

Raiden and Kano also have it out in the second half of the video, and the comparatively cheery forest environment doesn't offset the brutality whatsoever. I think I'm just getting too old for this, but the fighting itself looks pretty tight.

Mortal Kombat X releases next year.