Mortal Kombat 11 has three spooky new skins, is about to get a Halloween event

It's the spooky month and every game's racing to get its Halloween content in front of our faces. For mortal Kombat 11 it's the Masquerade Skin Pack, a collection of three new looks for Jade, Liu Kang, and Kabal.

Jade's skin is the Wicked Witch, which makes her as green and witchy as you'd expect. Kabal's is called Psyko Killer and it gives him a mask and torn coat that makes him look like a cross between Jason and Bane. Liu Kang's Cavalera skin is inspired by the Day of the Dead and looks like he's ready to fight in the skeleton war.

Starting October 25 there's going to be a Halloween event as well, adding four boss fights with modifiers like flying witches, bats, black cats, falling pumpkins, and gravestones popping out of the ground. Participating in the event will let you earn brutalities, consumables, and other rewards.