More people playing Cookie Clicker than Rainbow Six Siege, Civ 6, Phasmophobia

The introduction of Cookie Clicker to Steam has destabilized the collective consciousness of gamers to the point where not only are they giving it Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, they're also leaving it open to the point where it's in the top 15 most-played games by concurrent users.

Cookie Clicker is a notorious idle game, first released in 2013, that's become emblematic of the first wave of idle development. Heck, an alternate name for the whole idle genre is Clicker for a reason.

Its current position on the most-played Steam games is 14th, which puts it ahead of Rainbow Six Siege, Civilization 6, Phasmophobia, and Warframe. Only one of those games is free.

(Image credit: SteamDB)

That's a hell of a thing, honestly. Is it fueled by the nostalgia of those who lost hours of attention to it in 2013? Is it a rise driven by the adoption of a newly excited subset of cookie clicking Steam users? It's just a few thousand concurrent players behind games like ARK and Final Fantasy XIV. Are these people playing other games, just leaving their infinite cookie generators open in the background? Probably. I don't know.

Anyways, I am going to download Cookie Clicker on Steam now. See you next week, I guess.