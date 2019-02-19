More Anthem 'Day One' fixes revealed

Anthem technically still has a few days to go before launch, even though lots of people are already flying around thanks to Origin Access Premier. BioWare is still busy shoring things up before the flood of freelancers descends, but it has revealed a bunch of the fixes and changes you can expect come day one.

Lead producer Mike Gamble detailed some of the improvements on Twitter over the weekend, including fixing various crashes, vanishing audio and getting shot by invisible people.

A few bugs which are improved in Day 1 (thread)1. Getting shot by invisible people. This is streaming related. Especially on slower/full hard drives. Patch makes it much better.February 16, 2019

My main issue so far, aside from my favourite gun intermittently vanishing, is connection trouble. It's entirely different from the problems I had during the demo, where I straight up couldn't connect to the game, and hasn't been solved by the weekend hotfix.

BioWare also revealed a more comprehensive list of changes. Among the general bug fixes and tweaks being tackled by the day one update, it should also improve load times, sort out the infinite loading screens, deal with more connection issues and clearly display gear modifiers.

Responding to a comment on the patch notes on Reddit, a BioWare developer noted that more patch notes are coming specifically relating to gear and combat, and those changes will also go live on February 22, when Anthem launches.

Compared to the demo, things are already quite a bit better—I've certainly been able to play for longer stretches—but Anthem's biggest problems aren't the bugs. Check out Steven's Anthem review in progress to see what he makes of it so far.

Update: here's the complete list of Anthem patch notes.

Larger changes

Improved loading times

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

General fixes and improvements

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on "Recording Victories" or "Skipping All".

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission “What Freelancers Do” dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission "Bad Deal" where outlaws won't spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the "Finding Old Friends" mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Strongholds

Fixed an issue that would cause a Stronghold server crash after defeating the last boss

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer get stuck in the mined tunnel in the explosives room

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer be blocked from entering the explosives room due to fog wall

Fixed Tyrant Mine so people that join the stronghold in-progress do not end up locked away from their team

Adjusted lighting in Tyrant Mine underwater section to make it easier to navigate to the exit

The Swarm Tyrant will no longer get stuck in the side cave entrances in some situations

Corrected an issue where players would spawn into different areas of the Tyrant Mine in certain situations

Gear and weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren't intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm's ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus javelin can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI