Monstrum 2, the 4v1 horror hide 'em up, has entered closed beta

Monstrum 2 has a nightmarish premise: you're stuck on a labyrinthine, rundown sea fortress with three other prisoners. But wait, it gets worse. There's also a monster on the sea fortress, and in order escape this menace, you'll need to collaborate with your fellow prisoners to outsmart the beast.

The 4v1 horror formula will ring a bell to players of Dead by Daylight, or Friday the 13th, or more recently Resident Evil: Resistance. Monstrum 2 has some neats twists, though. The sea fortress is procedurally generated, so each escape and pursuit will be in unfamiliar territory.

The final game will boast a variety of monsters, too: all born of "failed deep-sea experiments," and all with their own unique strengths. As for the prisoners, don't expect to band together to shoot at a bullet sponge foe, because the focus is very much on stealth and evasion. A shooter this ain't.

The good news is that if all this terror sounds appealing, Monstrum 2 has a closed beta starting today and sign-ups are available here. There's also a new trailer, which you can watch below. If you have no luck accessing the closed beta, the full game is expected to launch in late 2020.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
