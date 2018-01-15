Monster Hunter: World shows off gorgeous Coral Highlands

Monster Hunter: World is due on console next week, despite being pushed to autumn/fall on PC . We learned last week why this is the case , and also that it won't include loot boxes and/or microtransactions when it lands. What it will give players, though, is some gorgeous locales to hunt unruly beasts within—such as the Coral Highlands.

This setting features in the following nine-minute-long sliver of in-game footage. Pursuing a winged Paolumu, the narrator warns players: "do not let his cuddly exterior fool you, this monster will make swift work of hunters who take him for granted and subsequently find themselves rather unprepared."

While braving the bat-like monster's guard-breaking "tremendous gusts of wind", the player is later seen zipping around the skies atop a mount, and relying on some inadvertent backup from a Tzitzi-Ya-Ku creature.

All in a day's work. Observe:

After a brief hands-on session at last year's Gamescom, I must admit: I wasn't overly impressed with the short section I played of an early Monster Hunter: World build. Its controls and combat felt a wee bit clunky, and its missions felt a little misguided in isolation.

That said, the more I read of series enthusiasts Steven and Austin's impressions—and the more I see of the game in motion—the more I look forward to taking this one for a spin later this year.