Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is getting a pair of new angry monster variants

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's next free title update will send its diligent monster slayers to get beaten up by a new pair of tough customers, both with epithets that suggest they're always in the mood for a fight.

The Raging Brachydios is a nasty slime dragon with explosive saliva. This extremely angry variant likes making things explode even more than the regular version, and judging by the trailer its attacks are going to fill its den with lava. That might make things tricky.

It's joined by Furious Rajang, a big ol' horned gorilla that crackles with electricity. The normal version can become enraged, turning its fur yellow and arms red, but it looks like this variant is always in that hyper-aggressive state. Hopefully smacking it around with some ice damage will calm it down for good.

Both of these new monsters will be appearing next month on consoles, but we'll need to wait until April before we can start hunting Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang on PC. From that point on, however, everything will be synced up on PC and consoles, which will receive updates at the same time.

If you're not quite ready to take on these trickier monsters, you can find descriptions and guides for the other ones in our Iceborne monster list.