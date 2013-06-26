Molyjam 2 theme announced, will use real Peter Molyneux quotes

Sequels seem against the spirit of Molyjam - the gamejam weekend that challenged entrants to create games around Peter Molyneux parody twitter account, Peter Molydeux . Sure, we're a year on, meaning a year's worth of new tweets to draw from. But would Molyneux be content with retreading old ground? You know, except for Black & White 2. And all the Fables.

In the spirit of "defying conventions", the Molyjam organisers revealed today that the second competition will draw from actual out-of-context quotes from Molyneux himself. If anything, it's going to be more bizarre than the last one.

"Molyneux is a man who needs no assistance when it comes to parody," the updated Molyjam page states. "His own words are strong enough. Who but Molyneux has the strength to say things like, "Pull the right trigger to see The Most Interesting Thing In The World." Or, "It's you Americans. There's something about nipples you hate."

As evidence of Molyneux's peculiar musings, the organisers have provided a list of inspiring quotes for the jam's entrants. When the competition begins this July 5th, expect to see some life-changing games crop up around these topics:



"I still have nightmares about holding German sausages over my head."

"I have to be careful what I say, there are PR policeman in the audience with sniper rifles..."

"What do the taps mean?"

...And many more .

Molyjam 2013 runs from July 5 - 7th.