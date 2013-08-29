Mojang team up with the Victoria and Albert Museum for the World of Minecraft

Hey, you! Do you like Minecraft? Do you like museums? Do you like physical spaces re-imagined as video game reality? If you do, or if like me you haven't really thought about it much, you can see it happen tomorrow at London's Victoria and Albert Museum as part of The World of Minecraft event. You'll find installations and architectural interpretations drawn from the game. Hopefully you won't find any Creepers. They're the last creature you'd want poking around a museum.

The event will feature music, installations, workshops, films, and a talk by Minecraft's lead designer Jens Bergensten. You'll also get the chance to wander around the creativity and fanaticism of the game's community, all packed inside a large building. That includes a series of artwork pieces depicting various YouTubers dressed as their famous mobs, but don't let that put you off. You can find the full and expansive run-down of activities and exhibits at The World of Minecraft event page .

The World of Minecraft will run tomorrow, the 30th August, from 6:30 – 10:00 pm. Entry is free.