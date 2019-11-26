Modern Warfare will get 'the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history' next week

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty took a pass on loot boxes and a season pass for the big Modern Warfare reboot, opting instead for a seasonal model with battle passes that will enable players to earn both free and, for those who want to pay for it, premium content. Today Activision revealed some of what's coming when Season One begins by way of a new Content Roadmap that has the initial details on what it said will be "the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history."

The Season One content, including new maps, modes, and Special Ops content, will begin to deploy next week, and will arrive simultaneously on all platforms. Some of it may not arrive until after the season starts, and more content may be added. This is what's currently locked in:

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It's hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You're here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov's former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov's former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues.

The update also includes a tease of the free Battle Pass content, which will include cosmetics and two new base weapons, the Ram-7 fully automatic bullpup assault rifle with integrated picatinny rails, and the Holger-26, an LMG version of the Holger rifle, with integrated sight rail and drum magazine.

Activision will reveal the full 100-level battle pass, and more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season One, on December 3, which is also when the season begins.