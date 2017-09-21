Popular

Modders have put GTA's CJ and The Witcher's Geralt into Zelda: Breath of the Wild

And they've also turned Spongebob Squarepants' lifeless body into a shield. Important work, we can all agree.

We've mostly been following the progress of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Wii U emulator Cemu for the tantalizing prospect of playing it in high resoultion on our PCs. Progress so far has been amazing: Zelda now runs at 4K with most of its major issues wiped out, and a recent hack brought the framerate up to 60 fps on a CPU powerful enough. But clearly we've been missing out on the real point of Breath of the Wild being playable on PC, and that's modding. As pointed out by Videogamer, you can now swap out Link for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas protagonist CJ, which is simultaneously weird and oh-so right.

CJ looks surprisingly at home in cel-shaded Hyrule, outfitted with a sword, bow, and hanglider. Seeing CJ in Zelda got me digging through the rest of the Breath of the Wild mod scene, and it just kept getting better.

How about a Geralt of Rivia mod, which doesn't change Link's model but does replace his hair and eye color? Paired with a custom armor retexture made to look like Geralt's starter mail in The Witcher 3, and you've got a just about passable anime Geralt.

Why not just be the Minecraft guy? I mean, other than the fact that he looks horrifying.

For true horror, though, the clear champion of Breath of the Wild mods is the Spongebob Squarepants shield. Spongebob gazes lifelessly outward with the the friendly unblinking eyes and frozen smile of the damned. Surely even a Lynel would turn tail and run from this abomination. 

OH GOD

Well done, modders.

Wes Fenlon

When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
