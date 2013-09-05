Mirror's Edge tribute video shows real-life first-person parkour

The announcement of Mirror's Edge 2 has inspired Parkour production house Ampisound to bolt a camera to a runner's face and send them flipping and rolling across some rooftops in tribute to DICE's first-person jumper. Sure, there are no snipers, no armed police, no trace of an oppressive yet remarkably clean dystopia; even so, it's a spectacular array of acrobatics that mirror the game in a way that's made more stomach churning through real life's annoying lack of checkpoints.

To see more humans doing things that they weren't designed, you can catch Ampisound's other showreels here .

Mirror's Edge 2 was announced at this year's E3, where DICE presented a short reveal trailer that featured altogether more thwacking and smacking.