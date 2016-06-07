Mirror's Edge Catalyst: max settings at 60 fps

Mirror's Edge Catalyst had a lot to live up to, with the first game being well loved seven years later and fans calling for a sequel the majority of that time. While Samuel Roberts didn't think it quite managed to reach the high bar that was set for the game, Catalyst is gorgeous. It manages to capture the look of the original while making it feel more modern and refined. So we did what any capable PC gamer would do and cranked all the settings to max for a glimpse at how good Catalyst could really look. Watch the video above to see the results.