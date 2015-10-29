Mirror's Edge: Catalyst is delayed

It turns out Electronic Arts wasn't kidding when it said it would postpone game releases when it needed to. The much-anticipated Mirror's Edge: Catalyst has now officially been delayed.

"We’re building the most immersive action-adventure game with fluid movement and combat in first person," the company wrote earlier today. "Mirror’s Edge Catalyst will be an all-new playground with a deeper and more engaging story—and we want to accomplish all these goals to the highest quality possible."

Fortunately, it's a relatively short pause, from the previously-announced date of February 23 to May 24. "We will use these few extra months to make sure that when you step into the massive City of Glass and experience the rise of Faith, it’s as entertaining, impressive, and memorable as it can be," EA added.

Hey, we've waited this long. What's three more months?