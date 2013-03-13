Minecraft's Redstone update launches with community trailers, musical interlude

Minecraft's Redstone update is out now. With it comes the bittersweet knowledge that, on the one hand, there are new mechanisms and blocks to play with, but on the other, most of your installed mods and adventure maps have most likely broken. It also comes with a whole bunch of community made trailers, courtesy of Mojang's Reddit campaign to get some video round-ups of the added features. They're pretty handy, because I no longer have to attempt an explanation of how Comparators work.
Here's Farsiders effort, undoubtedly the slickest of the posted creations:
Or, if you can only retain information when it's delivered through the medium of song, there's this:
And here's the full trailer thread , if you're after something even more thorough. Just note that none match the unbridled excitement of this effort for the previous 1.3 update.
Alternatively, you could just read the patch notes:
- Added Redstone Comparator (used in Redstone logic)
- Added Hopper (collects items and moves them to containers)
- Added Dropper (similar to Dispensers, but always drops the item)
- Added Activator Rail (activates TNT Minecarts)
- Added Daylight Sensor
- Added Trapped Chest
- Added Weighed Pressure Plate
- Added Block of Redstone
- Added Nether Brick (item)
- Added Nether Quartz and ore
- Added Block of Quartz, with half blocks and chiseled variants
- New command: /scoreboard
- New command: /effect
- Containers and mobs can have custom names
- Inventory management has been changed, for example you can drag-place items over slots
- Texture packs now have separate images for each block and item, and can have animations
- Nether Quartz Ore now spawns in the Nether
- Smooth lighting now has three settings (none, minimal, maximum)
- More detailed death messages
- Some hostile mobs now are harder in Hard difficulty
- Many, many, bug fixes
- Removed Herobrine