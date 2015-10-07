Popular

Minecraft's Adventure Mode is getting a flying cape

By

Screen Shot 2015-10-07 at 4.14.55 pm

You've always been able to take flight in Minecraft's creative mode, but in a forthcoming update Mojang will roll out a new cape for the sandbox's Adventure Mode. This cape will allow flight, and judging by the animated .gif below it'll be a much more graceful and fluid mode of traversal than Creative's stilted method.

Check it out:

That .gif is via Mojang's Jens Bergensten. He Tweeted that the cape folds when your character is standing on solid ground, and is a findable object: ie, you can't craft it. It's due to come in the next Minecraft Snapshot, which hasn't been dated yet.

As you wait, why not check out this work-in-progress attempt to get Pokemon running in Minecraft?

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments