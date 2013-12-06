Minecraft Twitch streaming integration pre-released

What could possibly be better than playing Minecraft? Watching someone else play Minecraft! At least, that's the case for the great number of people who make Minecraft one of the most popular games on the streaming service Twitch. A post on developer Mojang's official site has announced that the pre-release of version 1.7.3 has added integrated Twitch broadcasting. Hooray!

As with all Minecraft pre-releases, you must first create a new profile, name it "snapshots" and check the box that says "Enable experimental development snapshots."

It should then be extremely easy to use. Simply visit your Mojang account settings and link a twitch account to your Mojang account. If you do this, you should be able to start streaming at anytime while playing Minecraft by pressing the F6 key or whichever key you bind.

You can find out more about this most recent update and how to be a good samaritan and report bugs here .

We first learned about the partnership between Minecraft and Twitch in November during Minecon. "Minecraft has struck a very powerful chord with the Twitch community," Twitch marketing VP Matthew DiPietro announced at the event. "Its constantly escalating popularity illustrates that people love to watch video games outside of the headline grabbing eSports titles. Expect a watershed moment for both players and spectators once the ability to easily broadcast gameplay directly to Twitch goes live." The time is now, Minecrafters. Go build something amazing and stream it so I don't have to.