Minecraft pre-release build includes Ender boss fight, download it now

Mojang have just released a new Minecraft 0.9 pre-release build, which is incredibly close to the final Minecraft 1.0 release, and even includes the boss fight. "Please help us test the ender fight in multiplayer as much as possible. :)" tweets Notch. Mojang dev Jens Bergensten tweeted a link to the latest pre-release build, which you can grab here .

Minecon will celebrate the release of Minecraft 1.0 next week. Mojang are almost ready. "Left to do: The new sounds, fixing bugs from this prerelease, some minor polishing. And we'll do that on Sunday," says Notch. "We're getting closer..." says Jens.