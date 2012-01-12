Minecraft patch 1.1 adds better bows, apples, monster eggs and sheepier sheep

The Minecraft 1.1 patch has arrived! The video from Hat films above covers the new features nicely quite nicely, and they've been listed over on the Mojang blog as well. 1.1 additions include better bows, a mysterious "Golden Apple recipe," different coloured eggs that can be used to spawn mobs and multiple language translations.

Sheep are sheepier than ever, too, with the addition of a new behaviour that lets them gobble grass to grow more wool for you to punch. You'll find the list of enhancements from the Mojang blog posted below.