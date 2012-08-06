Popular

Minecraft Lego animation tells a tale of war and survival on a small cube made of smaller cubes

By

Animator Forlorn Creature tweeted me last week with his latest Minecraft animation, which tells the sad tale of Lego Minecraft Man and his struggle to eke out an existence on a tiny cube populated by Creepers. He builds a hut, but is it enough? Where else can he go? What happens if he falls off the edge? WHAT HAPPENS THEN? Learn the answers to all in part one of The Adventures of Lego Minecraft below.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
