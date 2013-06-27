Minecon 2013 announced, and the location is...

This is almost certainly how you'd make every decision if your game had sold 11 million copies. "What should I play today?" Thwack! Sword in the Steam library. "Do I want a cake?" Squelch! Sword in the dessert tray. "Where should I hold this year's Minecon - the annual convention celebrating indie mega-phenomenon Minecraft ?"

Last year it was Disneyland Paris, and this year they're going to Orlando. Someone at Mojang really loves Mickey Mouse.