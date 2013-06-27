Popular

Minecon 2013 announced, and the location is...

By

This is almost certainly how you'd make every decision if your game had sold 11 million copies. "What should I play today?" Thwack! Sword in the Steam library. "Do I want a cake?" Squelch! Sword in the dessert tray. "Where should I hold this year's Minecon - the annual convention celebrating indie mega-phenomenon Minecraft ?"

Last year it was Disneyland Paris, and this year they're going to Orlando. Someone at Mojang really loves Mickey Mouse.

Dates for the conference are still to be announced totally announced! As it says in big letters in the video, Minecon takes place between the 2nd and 3rd of November. Tickets are due to go on sale next month.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
