Middle-earth: Shadow of War has an Orc tribe called Terror and they're not nice

One of the most amusing gulfs between film trailers and video game trailers is that while the former is fairly coy with violence, the latter does not give a single damn crap. Take this new Shadow of War trailer for instance: the amount of Orcs getting brutally maimed, face-smashed and lashed is actually very gruesome. But it kinda slides right over you, it's just more of the same really.

This trailer showcases / celebrates / threatens with an Orc tribe known as Terror. You'll see why they've got that name when you watch the trailer, but they've got that name for a much more functional reason: they literally spread fear throughout Mordor. Which, if you played Shadow of Mordor already, you'll know has in-game ramifications.

So says the YouTube description: "In Shadow of War, Orcs now belong to tribes, which extend their influence stemming from the Overlords ruling the mighty fortresses throughout the open world, providing a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration and a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System. As master tormentors, the Terror tribe rely on their infamous reputations to inspire fear among their enemies.

Shadow of War releases October 10. Check out the trailer below: