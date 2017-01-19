Micro Machines World Series brings small-scale racing to the PC in April

Codemasters and Deep Silver are bringing back the Micro Machines in Micro Machines World Series, a wee little racing game set to come out in the spring. games in the series (which, believe it or not, has been around for more than 25 years now), updated with HD graphics and new modes of play. There's some pretty nice tilt-shift going on in the trailer above.

Alongside the "classic" game modes, Micro Machines World Series will feature new Battle Arenas, "which allow you to wreak mass destruction on a miniature scale against your friends or AI," as well as team-based modes for games like Capture the Flag and King of the Hill. It will support up to 12 players at a time online, or up to four in shared-screen local multiplayer.

"The original Micro Machines was a breakthrough multiplayer racing game, and remains much loved in the gaming community," Codemasters VP Jonathan Bunney said. "We saw great success earlier this year with our free-to-play mobile game, but this brand new console title takes the franchise to its greatest levels of multiplayer mayhem, and enables you to play with your friends on the same sofa or across the world."

Despite the "console title" remark, the announcement states specifically that Micro Machine World Series is coming to the PC. A hard release date hasn't been set, but it's currently scheduled for sometime in April.