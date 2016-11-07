Metro 2033, Frozen Synapse and Starbound among latest round of GOG Connect games

GOG Connect premiered in June allowing users to transfer select Steam games to their GOG libraries DRM-free. Today, GOG has added another 20 games to its catalogue which can be switched free of Steam's copyright protection.

Under the axiom "Why buy them more than once", GOG Connect scans your Steam library and adds any qualifying games to your GOG library permanently. It's a time-limited offer, with the majority of the most recent batch set at five days - which means they're available for switching until the end of the platform's coinciding Monstrous Fall Sale. "The Witcher games will stick around on GOG Connect until December 7," reads a statement.

Here's the current batch of games in its entirety:

Alien Shooter + expansions

Broken Sword: Director's Cut

Broken Sword 2: Remastered

Eador: Genesis

Frozen Cortex

Frozen Synapse

Huniepop

Metro 2033 Redux

Moto Racer

Moto Racer 2

Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition

Risk of Rain

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Ultimate Edition

Starbound

Vangers

Worms World Party: Remastered

Zombie Shooter

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition

The Witcher Adventure Game

Of those games, highlights for me include Metro 2033 Redux and the wonderful Broken Sword games. The former made its way into our list of best horror games on PC, while Andy wrote about why he's fond of a particular Irish pub in Broken Sword here.

Head this-a-way to learn more about GOG Connect and how to sign up, while a handy FAQ can be viewed over here.