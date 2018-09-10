Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience is dirt cheap right now

Though objectively not nearly as good as Metal Gear Solid 2 or 3 (fight me), the fifth and final Kojima entry in the Metal Gear Solid series, The Phantom Pain, and its brief but excellent predecessor, Ground Zeroes, are cracking games. Right now, they’re also extremely cheap.

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience collects both games and more DLC than you could probably be bothered to buy individually in one package. If you want to traipse around Afghanistan in a tuxedo, that is absolutely your prerogative. Lamentably, D-Dog doesn’t get a matching tux.

The whole thing is normally £25, but you can get it for £5.37 on Fanatical at the moment. You'll get a Steam key, though there do appear to be some region restrictions.

And while there’s no tuxedo for D-Dog, you can put horns on your horse.