Medal of Honour multiplayer trailer

EA's Medal of Honour reboot will have a new multiplayer mode created by the Battlefield guys, DICE. Here's a new trailer for it. The influence of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is clear to see: you'd be forgiven for thinking you're watching footage from one of that game's explosive multiplayer scraps.

It features a lot of point-whoring, a la... well, every modern multiplayer shooter. There's also a tiny clip that shows the player piloting a missile straight into the heart of enemy territory, which could be right out of Call of Duty. The Medal of Honour team say they weren't influenced by Modern Warfare, but making a realistic action shooter in the same time period and theatre of battle inevitably leads to a lot of overlap.

Medal of Honor is out in October.