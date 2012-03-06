Medal of Honor: Warfighter debut trailer confirms October release date

EA have just released a trailer for the previously announced Medal of Honor: Warfighter. The upcoming shooter is being developed by Danger Close and will use the Frostbite 2 engine. It's getting a worldwide release on October 23rd.

I've embedded the debut trailer below. It features whispers, ACOGs, helicopters, boats, bullets, feet and hats; all within a few seconds of each other. You'll also hear distorted drones that remind me of another EA franchise . Funny that.

[VAMS id="LQQef7Jk0EhBd"]

From the look of the trailer, anyone who pre-orders will get a Limited Edition version of the game. How limited? Guess that depends how many people pre-order. We'll have more on Medal of Honor: Warfighter soon. Until then, why not check out the " visual inspiration and representation " of the game on the official site ?