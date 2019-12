We've been starving for more screenshots, info, footage, ANYTHING at all on Hawken, the insanely-beautiful mech-shooter that was made in just nine months by a small indie developer . Now we can finally satisfy our cravings with this incredible new gameplay trailer. And it's even better than our wildest Hawken dreams. Read on to see it in action.

Anyone who's wanted to control the super-mech from District 9, this may be your chance. There is literally no reason to continue reading this. Watch .