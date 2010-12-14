Massive Fallout: New Vegas patch has landed

Last week we mentioned that a comprehensive Fallout: New Vegas patch was on the way, promising a huge number of fixes for many of the quests in the game. That patch has finally arrived. Read on for the full list of updates, it's a big one.

The patch will be applied automatically when you restart Steam . Here's the list of fixes.

Top fixes:



Companions now show up as waypoints on the map



Companions will always fast travel with you, unless told to wait or sent away



Fix: DLC error/save corruption



Fix: Entering the strip after Debt Collector causes crash and autosave corruption



Fix: Using Mojave Express dropbox can cause DLC warnings



Crafting menu now filters valid (bright) recipes to the top of the list



Weathered pistol no longer glitches when applying mods



In addition, this patch addresses issues with the following areas:



Pip-Boy Interface



Pre-Order DLC Items



Reputation System



Radio Stations



Companion fixes



Companion Quests



Repair Menu



Caravan



Weapons and Weapon Mods



Hardcore Mode



Perks



Skills



Crafting Recipes



Crafting Menu



Mojave Express



Chems/Addiction



Doctors



Vendors



And fixes for the following quests:



Ain't That a Kick in the Head



By a Campfire on The Trail



They Went That-a-Way



My Kind of Town



Boulder City Showdown



Ring a Ding Ding!



King's Gambit



For The Republic, Part 2



Render Unto Caesar



Et Tumor, Brute?



The House Always Wins



Wild Card



Beyond the Beef



GI Blues



How Little We Know



Oh My Papa



Still In The Dark



You'll Know It When It Happens



Arizona Killer



Eureka!



Veni, Vidi, Vici



All or Nothing



No Gods, No Masters



Birds of a Feather



I Put A Spell On you



Come Fly With Me



That Lucky Old Sun



Don't Make a Beggar of Me



The White Wash



Ghost Town Gunfight



Restoring Hope



Bleed Me Dry



Aba Daba Honeymoon



Tend To Your Business



Wang Dang Atomic Tango



Flags of Our Foul-Ups



Debt Collector



Talent Pool



Left My Heart



Someone To Watch Over Me



Hard Luck Blues



If you were hesitant about picking up New Vegas because of all the bugs, now might be the time to take another look. For more, take a look at our Fallout: New Vegas review , and our round-up of the 25 best mods . Are you playing Fallout: New Vegas now? Has the patch fixed any problems you've been having?