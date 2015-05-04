Mass Effect-ish image tweeted by producer

It's a photograph taken by a NASA astronaut, apparently, but when it's tweeted out by the producer on Mass Effect 4 and done so just over a month before E3, the biggest gaming expo of the year, people start talking.

Still, Mass Effect producer Michael Gamble did just that, setting tongues a-wagging and causing a minor internet meltdown at the same time. He soon clarified the image was indeed taken by an astronaut, but this hasn't really dampened the speculation.

What do you think? Is this some high-risk trolling by the next Mass Effect's producer? Or is it just a handy situation where an image from real life can be used to help hype up a game that'll be shown off at E3?