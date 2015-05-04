Popular

Mass Effect-ish image tweeted by producer

By

Mass Effect 4 Slide

It's a photograph taken by a NASA astronaut, apparently, but when it's tweeted out by the producer on Mass Effect 4 and done so just over a month before E3, the biggest gaming expo of the year, people start talking.

Mass Effect 4 Tweet

Still, Mass Effect producer Michael Gamble did just that, setting tongues a-wagging and causing a minor internet meltdown at the same time. He soon clarified the image was indeed taken by an astronaut, but this hasn't really dampened the speculation.

Not Mass Effect 4 Tweet

What do you think? Is this some high-risk trolling by the next Mass Effect's producer? Or is it just a handy situation where an image from real life can be used to help hype up a game that'll be shown off at E3?

