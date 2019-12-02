Make a great saving on the RX 590 Fatboy in the Cyber Monday graphics card deals

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
Ebuyer has some great deals on AMD's Radeon RX 500-series GPUs this Cyber Monday, and while you may want to avoid some of the less mainstream brands, XFX has their 8GB 'Fatboy' model available for just £160.
The RX 590 is the crown jewel of the RX 500 series of graphics cards, still (somehow) in stock and still performing admirably even a year after release. The Fatboy model is reliable, future-proofed for FHD gaming, with 8GB of video memory and a 1600MHz auto overclock.
That extra VRAM makes a big difference, giving it an edge in performance over cards like the more expensive GeForce GTX 1060, and it comes with HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI-D ports for compatibility with just about any monitor. If you're still rocking a three-year-old GPU, today might be the day to upgrade.
XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC | £159.98 at ebuyer (save £35)
Ebuyer beats out Amazon by £20 for a great deal on this, perhaps the best 1080p gaming GPU.View Deal
