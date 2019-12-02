Make a great saving on the RX 590 Fatboy in the Cyber Monday graphics card deals

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Ebuyer has some great deals on AMD's Radeon RX 500-series GPUs this Cyber Monday, and while you may want to avoid some of the less mainstream brands, XFX has their 8GB 'Fatboy' model available for just £160.

The RX 590 is the crown jewel of the RX 500 series of graphics cards, still (somehow) in stock and still performing admirably even a year after release. The Fatboy model is reliable, future-proofed for FHD gaming, with 8GB of video memory and a 1600MHz auto overclock.

That extra VRAM makes a big difference, giving it an edge in performance over cards like the more expensive GeForce GTX 1060, and it comes with HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI-D ports for compatibility with just about any monitor. If you're still rocking a three-year-old GPU, today might be the day to upgrade.

XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC | £159.98 at ebuyer (save £35)

Ebuyer beats out Amazon by £20 for a great deal on this, perhaps the best 1080p gaming GPU.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards