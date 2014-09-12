Popular

Magicka 2 karaoke trailer sings along to wanton wizard violence

Remember back in June, when the Magicka 2 wizard accidentally blew up a cat ? Paradox Interactive wants you to know that it feels bad about that. Really bad. So bad, in fact, that it's written a song, and hopes you'll all sing along.

Generally speaking, I, like most people, don't care for advertisements. I recognize them as a necessary evil, but the moment that "skip ad" button pops up, I hit it like a hungry dog going after a bone. But every now and then, something like this comes along, and I don't just watch it once. I watch it again, and again. And then again.

The original Magicka, a top-down game about crafting magical spells and using them to blast things into paste, scored a not-all-that 69 in our 2011 review . That game was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, while Magicka 2 is in the works at Pieces Interactive. Will it be better? I have no idea. But I sure do like the ads so far.

There's actually a point to this karaoke angle, too. Paradox is holding a contest for "ambitious and foolhardy songsmiths" who want to create their own ridiculous Magicka 2 karaoke video. Full contest details are up at magicka2.com/singalong and my goodness, even if you have absolutely zero interest in the contest—or in Magicka 2—I urge you to check out that site. You won't be disappointed.

