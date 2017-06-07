Magic: The Gathering is getting the 'AAA' RPG treatment

Magic: The Gathering, the insanely popular card game which has already spawned its own game adaptations, is getting yet another. Except this time it'll depart somewhat from its roots and into the territory of a fully-fledged "AAA" RPG.

Announced today, the game – which appears to be titled simply 'Magic: The Gaterhing' – is a partnership between Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios. Fans of the Neverwinter MMO will likely recognise those names: Perfect World is the publisher and Cryptic Studios the developer of that Dungeons and Dragons spin-off.

No other solid details are available for the title, which Cryptic Studios CEO Stephen D'Angelo promises will be a "truly unique AAA game" both in terms of graphics and gameplay. Oh, and it's being built "from the ground up" for both PC and console.

“It’s Magic: The Gathering like you’ve never experienced before,” according to Perfect World CEO Bryan Huang. “We are ecstatic about the direction of the game Cryptic has been shaping. It’s always been a dream of ours to bring Magic’s Planeswalkers to a modern RPG.”

And that's it. No screenshots or art was released (the image embedded above is from the official Magic: The Gathering website), though more details along with the game's official title "will be revealed at a later date".