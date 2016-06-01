Mafia II returns to Steam, Mafia III Collector's Edition revealed

Nearly a year after it inexplicably disappeared from Steam, Mafia II has emerged from whatever safe house 2K Games had it holed up in. And it's on sale, too, for 80 percent off the regular price—that's a cool six bucks, instead of 30, for the base game—which also applies to the Digital Deluxe Edition and the standalone the DLC.

The publisher said it's re-releasing the game to give gamers a taste of “a Mafia experience” prior to the launch of Mafia III in October. Speaking of which, 2K also announced the contents of the Mafia III Collector's Edition today. The big box includes albums (as in, actual vinyl discs) of both in-game licensed music and the original score, collectible art prints (including a couple of Playboy lithographs), an art book, replica US Army dog tags, and other pieces of fan service paraphernalia. It will set you back $150.

Mafia II is on sale until June 8, while Mafia III is slated to come out on October 7. (Sorry, the original Mafia is still sleeping with the fishes.) Find out more about what's coming with our hands-on preview from April.