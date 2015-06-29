Mafia 3 domain registrations hint at a new game in the works

The Mafia rumor machine is once again picking up speed, thanks to the recent registration of four domains related to Mafia 3. Noticed by NeoGAF, mafia3thegame.com, mafiaiiithegame.com, mafiathree.com, and mafiathreethegame.com appear to belong to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the publisher of the Mafia series that was last heard from nearly five years ago. That makes good timing for an announcement at, or just ahead of, Gamescom, set to take place in August.

Buttressing the rumor is the video playing below, which purportedly came from IGN before being removed, showing the Mafia 2 logo morphing into Mafia 3, followed by "2016." This too is entirely unverified, but as Gamespot reminded everyone, Mafia 2 voice actor Rick Pasqualone tweeted in January that he "might have some Mafia news very soon!" Put it all together and it certainly starts to look like... well, something.

Read more: This is the Police 2 review

Of course, it could be a fake, or it could be simple bookkeeping on 2K's part. We've reached out for more information.